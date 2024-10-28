Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,502 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.98 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

