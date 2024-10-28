Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 634 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,274,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,620 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,895,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,001,000. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,535,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $22.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

