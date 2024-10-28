Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 736 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $30.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

