Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 199,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $136.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $143.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.