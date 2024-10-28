Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC opened at $36.83 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

