Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

BATS DISV opened at $27.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

