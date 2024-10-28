Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 614.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 588.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $114.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.22 and a 200-day moving average of $142.08. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

