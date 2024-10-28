Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 258,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 792,056 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after buying an additional 143,820 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.0% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.3 %

QCOM opened at $170.27 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.16 and its 200 day moving average is $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

