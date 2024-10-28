Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Nutrien by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $51,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.