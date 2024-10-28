Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $567.67 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $585.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $563.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.05.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
