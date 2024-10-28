Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after buying an additional 57,372 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,569,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,973,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 181,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research raised their target price on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

Shares of GE stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.58 and a 52-week high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

