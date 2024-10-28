Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

