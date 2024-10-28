Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 88,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,108.6% in the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 62,426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,453,000. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

