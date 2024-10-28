Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Logitech International by 166.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,279,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,759,000 after buying an additional 798,759 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 86.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,349,000 after buying an additional 255,828 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $15,091,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 450,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,615,000 after buying an additional 164,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

LOGI opened at $80.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.23. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $102.59.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.3687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOGI. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

