Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $125.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.42. The company has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.