Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,451 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
SHY stock opened at $82.42 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.