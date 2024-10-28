Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,871 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

