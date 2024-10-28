Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 161,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 199,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.00 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $222.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.51.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

