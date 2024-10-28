Morgan Stanley Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $93.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 18.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,010,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,793,000 after acquiring an additional 670,024 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.