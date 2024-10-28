Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $199.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.44. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.32 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

