Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $360.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $380.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

