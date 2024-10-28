Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNS. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in WNS by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 105,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in WNS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 1,545.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 77,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 72,518 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth $346,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNS. Citigroup set a $55.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $47.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

