Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,898,000 after purchasing an additional 584,400 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.93.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,242.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,242.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $165.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $167.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

