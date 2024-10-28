Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $52,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,440.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $52,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,440.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $96,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,226. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,008 shares of company stock worth $228,013 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NOG opened at $37.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.81. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $43.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

