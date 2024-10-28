Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,365 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $974,827.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,227.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $974,827.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,227.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,925. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $212.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.20 and a 200-day moving average of $190.35. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

