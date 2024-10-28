N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Up 18.2% – What’s Next?

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 18.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 1,223,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,102,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).
N4 Pharma Trading Up 18.2 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 22.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of -0.37.
About N4 Pharma
N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
