NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
NanoViricides Price Performance
Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.59.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
