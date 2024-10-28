NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.59.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NanoViricides stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides, Inc. ( NYSE:NNVC Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of NanoViricides as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

