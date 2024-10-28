NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2024

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

NanoViricides Price Performance

Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.59.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NanoViricides stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVCFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of NanoViricides as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

