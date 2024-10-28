National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in National Grid were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,218,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 11,704.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 650,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 644,553 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth $29,097,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,222,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in National Grid by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 536,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after buying an additional 90,722 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NGG opened at $65.35 on Monday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Grid

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.