National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY24 guidance at $2.36-2.44 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NSA stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSA. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

View Our Latest Report on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.