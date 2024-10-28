Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after buying an additional 1,040,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,888,088,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of JPM opened at $222.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.39 and a 200 day moving average of $205.52. The company has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.92.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.