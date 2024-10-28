Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after buying an additional 1,040,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,888,088,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JPM opened at $222.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.39 and a 200 day moving average of $205.52. The company has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.