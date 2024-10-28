NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $211,276.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,994,016.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,540 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $185.82 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.79 and a one year high of $196.64. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.