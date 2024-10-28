NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 135 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,004,000 after acquiring an additional 135,580 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Brinker International by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,046 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Brinker International by 13,850.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 227,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period.

Brinker International Trading Up 1.2 %

EAT stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $96.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Brinker International from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.62.

Brinker International Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Recommended Stories

