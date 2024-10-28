NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 52 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 121.3% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $206.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 31.60%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.