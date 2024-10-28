NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 606 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after buying an additional 52,365 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,505,000 after buying an additional 88,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,637.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,330,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $81.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of -73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.