NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 258.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $2,955,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $300.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.21, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.17 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.92.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

