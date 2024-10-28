NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $317,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,887 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $1,034,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $119.47 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.42.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.97.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

