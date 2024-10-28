NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 303,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 782,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

ADM opened at $56.56 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.