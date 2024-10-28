NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 291 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price target (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $511.27 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $523.34. The firm has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,816 shares of company stock worth $25,230,649 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

