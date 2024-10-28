NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 43,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YSEP. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $2,867,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth $1,245,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 143.7% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 43,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 25,909 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth about $318,000.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:YSEP opened at $22.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61.

About FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

