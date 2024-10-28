NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $117.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.70. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $119.74. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile
The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
