NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $117.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.70. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $119.74. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.