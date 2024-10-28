NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Masco by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $81.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAS

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.