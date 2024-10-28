NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 14,020 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 77.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $218.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

