NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $897,000 Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CorVel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 435.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CorVel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total transaction of $779,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,113.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CorVel news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total value of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,113.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.85, for a total value of $2,421,288.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,003,958. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CorVel Stock Down 0.0 %

CorVel stock opened at $304.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $329.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.54.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%.

CorVel Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.