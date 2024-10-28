Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Nutanix by 387.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 29.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after purchasing an additional 985,421 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 123.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 794,215 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 47.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,308,000 after purchasing an additional 477,838 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nutanix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,988,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,196,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $61.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.18. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

