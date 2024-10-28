Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 60.1% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

