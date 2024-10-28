Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Offerpad Solutions has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $251.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.00 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at $2.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Offerpad Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Offerpad Solutions

About Offerpad Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.