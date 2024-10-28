Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

OBK opened at $31.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $971.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $160.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.40 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBK. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $902,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

