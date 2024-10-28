Par Pacific (PARR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Par Pacific to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Par Pacific Price Performance
Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.
