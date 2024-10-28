Par Pacific (PARR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Par Pacific to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

