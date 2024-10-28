Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,042 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 43,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,421,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.8% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $398.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a market capitalization of $396.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $389.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

