Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9,997.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 278,529 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $46,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.25.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $327,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,979,110.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,889.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $327,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,979,110.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,956 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $164.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.60. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $253.33.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

